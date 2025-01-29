Finn Balor sends a one-word message to Dominik Mysterio after JD McDonagh's injury on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day appears to be falling apart in Finn Balor's WWE absence. The Prince has sent a message to Dominik Mysterio after a horrific incident on RAW this week.

The go-home episode of the red brand before Royal Rumble saw JD McDonagh team up with Dominik Mysterio to challenge Erik and Ivar for the WWE World Tag Team Championships.

"Dirty" Dom replaced Balor, who hasn't been seen on TV since losing the Street Fight to Priest on January 13, 2025, edition of RAW on Netflix. The Judgment Day had a disappointing night. Not only did they fail to dethrone the War Raiders but JD McDonagh also suffered a serious injury.

During the match, the Irishman went for a Springboard Moonsault off the ring apron and glanced off Ivar onto the announce desk, smacking the back of his head. McDonagh was able to finish the match but collapsed on his way back to the locker room. He was later taken to the hospital for rib injury concerns.

The 34-year-old star revealed that he had sustained broken ribs and a punctured lung. He will now be out of action for at least a couple of months

Earlier today, Finn Balor took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to call out Dominik Mysterio. Whether he is furious at Dom for failing to reclaim the WWE World Tag Team Championship remains to be seen.

Check out his tweet below:

Konnan unhappy with Finn Balor and The Judgment Day in WWE

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, WCW veteran Konnan called the Judgment Day members "boring" except for Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan.

"Let me just say this, the only interesting thing, to me, in The Judgment Day is Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. It doesn't have the same dynamic as when Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley were there. Finn Balor is a great wrestler, and I respect him a lot. He's super boring. JD McDonagh is a super nice guy; super boring. Carlito has a little funny moments here and there... I just think, I'm kinda, I'm over The Judgment Day," he said.

With Finn Balor and JD McDonagh on the sidelines for the foreseeable future, it will be interesting to see how the other Judgment Day members will fare ahead of WrestleMania 41.

