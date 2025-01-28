3 Consequences for Dominik Mysterio after failing to win WWE World Tag Team Championship on RAW

During this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh failed to secure victory against The War Raiders in a World Tag Team Title match. Originally, Finn Balor was supposed to compete in this title rematch, but due to his absence, Dominik stepped in as a replacement during last week’s show.

With Dominik's failure to reclaim the title for The Judgment Day, this could lead to significant consequences. In this article, we will discuss three potential consequences for Dominik Mysterio after failing to win the Tag Team Title on RAW.

#3. Liv Morgan might refuse to give more title shots to Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan is currently positioning herself as the one who commands the faction in the absence of Finn Balor. Following the loss of Dirty Dom, it’s likely that Morgan might refuse to grant him any more title shots in the near future. In addition, she might prefer someone else stepping into the ring to represent The Judgment Day in future matches, as Dominik Mysterio failed to get the job done.

Dominik's role could now be to simply assist Liv Morgan in her matches, much like he did against Bianca Belair and Naomi on tonight’s show.

#2. He could be sent to SmackDown via transfer window

Recently, we’ve seen how superstars from RAW are being shifted to SmackDown through the transfer window. Names like Damian Priest and Zelina Vega are already listed as blue brand stars. Following Dominik Mysterio’s loss, one possible consequence could be his move to Friday Nights as part of the transfer window.

This would allow Dominik to establish himself as a singles star again and eventually separate from The Judgment Day.

#1. Get kicked out from The Judgment Day

Though this scenario is unlikely, Dominik Mysterio might get kicked out of The Judgment Day as a potential consequence of his loss tonight. This could only happen if Finn Balor returns and remains part of the villainous faction.

The former Universal Champion could emphasize how Dominik replaced him without permission and failed to reclaim the gold for the faction. As a result, the self-proclaimed leader of The Judgment Day may decide to kick Dominik out as punishment.

A decision like this could significantly impact the storyline of The Judgment Day, with Liv Morgan potentially opposing Finn Balor’s choice. This could further create more internal conflicts within the villainous faction on RAW.

