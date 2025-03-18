Austin Theory breaks silence following damaging loss to Jey Uso on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Austin Theory suffered a gut-wrenching defeat at the hands of Jey Uso last night on RAW. The 27-year-old posted a short message on social media following the loss.

A-Town Down Under is currently involved in a rivalry with The YEET Master. After defeating Grayson Waller last week, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion squared off against Theory on the March 17 edition of the red brand. Jey Uso made short work of his opponent and won the bout in under 30 seconds.

Jey Uso squashing the former Money in the Bank winner left many WWE fans furious. However, Austin Theory recently took to his X/Twitter account to post a message suggesting he is still motivated despite the setback.

"Keep Moving🚀 #AllDayTheory," he wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Grayson Waller makes a massive claim about Austin Theory

A-Town Down Under has had an intriguing run so far. Waller and Theory won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL, which later became the WWE Tag Team Title. However, the duo has lost most of the matches after dropping the titles to #DIY in July.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, Grayson Waller showered praise on his A-Town Down Under teammate. The Aussie Icon noted that Theory was a great tag team partner and referred to him as one of the most underrated professional wrestlers. He claimed that the latter had everything needed to become the biggest star in WWE.

"I'm grateful for Austin Theory," Grayson Waller began. "That's a great tag partner. That's one of the most underrated performers in the industry. I don't think people understand that, but they will. Austin Theory has everything it takes to be the biggest guy in the company. There's a reason he is always in there with Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and John Cena. And if you idiots don't get that, you will one day." [From 1:06:50 onwards]

You can check out Grayson Waller's comments in the video below:

A-Town Down Under will wrestle Jey Uso and a mystery opponent in a tag-team match next week on RAW. It will be interesting to see who will join hands with the 39-year-old to compete against the former WWE Tag Team Champions.

