Seth Rollins announces intentions to confront major WWE stars on SmackDown

Seth Rollins cut a blistering promo tonight on WWE RAW in Brussels, Belgium. The 38-year-old defeated CM Punk in a Steel Cage Match at the hallowed Madison Square Garden after Roman Reigns interference brought the match to a close.

Ad

Rollins brought up Roman Reigns' return last week during his Steel Cage Match on the red brand. The Visionary claimed that if he had a few more seconds in the cage with Punk, he would have Stomped his head through the ring and ended his WrestleMania dreams right there.

The former World Heavyweight Champion noted that Roman Reigns and CM Punk will both be on WWE SmackDown this week. Rollins said that he didn't want to let them have all the fun, and revealed that he would be making a trip to the blue brand this Friday night to confront Reigns and Punk. The veteran then hyped the Intercontinental Championship match between Finn Balor and Bron Breakker to close his promo.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Rollins lost to CM Punk in a singles match on the January 6, 2025, episode of RAW. Punk also eliminated Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in the Men's Royal Rumble match at the premium live event earlier this year.

Reigns returned during the Steel Cage Match last week on WWE RAW and dragged Seth Rollins out of the ring, giving him the victory in the match. The Tribal Chief leveled CM Punk with a Spear in the ring as well. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the storyline between the three superstars this Friday night on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback