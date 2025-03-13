Roman Reigns’ return has subtly confirmed WWE legend won’t compete at WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns made a stellar return on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. The OTC ambushed Seth Rollins during his Steel Cage match against CM Punk at Madison Square Garden. While this is a clear hint that The Head of the Table would be facing Rollins and Punk at WrestleMania 41, this also subtly confirmed that The Rock won’t be wrestling at The Show of Shows.

Ad

Roman Reigns taking on Punk and Rollins means he won’t be facing The Rock

The WWE Universe has been awaiting a clash between The Rock and Roman Reigns for several years. A match between the two seemed likely when The Brahma Bull returned after the 2024 Royal Rumble and tried to supersede Cody Rhodes’ title shot at the Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Ad

Trending

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

When this angle was changed, there was constant talk about The Final Boss betraying Roman Reigns and facing him in a post-Mania confrontation. However, The High Chief departed from WWE after The Show of Shows last year. Upon his return, The Rock had seemingly turned babyface when he dissolved his feud with The American Nightmare.

Ad

However, he unveiled his true colors later and attacked Rhodes along with John Cena. Being the other top babyface alongside the Undisputed Champion, Reigns could have tried to stop his cousin from taking over WWE.

The OTC could have returned the favor he owed Cody Rhodes

Ad

While Paul Heyman owes CM Punk a favor for helping his Tribal Chief at the Survivor Series, Roman Reigns also owes a favor to Cody Rhodes. Notably, The American Nightmare helped The Head of the Table at the 2024 Bad Blood against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. After their victory, The Rock made a cameo appearance and made a neck-slicing gesture as he looked at the makeshift tag team of Rhodes and Reigns.

Ad

Interestingly, when The Final Boss ordered John Cena to crush the Undisputed Champ, he made the same gesture. This hinted that the Roman Reigns would aid his Bad Blood tag team partner and return his favor. However, with The OTC now choosing vengeance against Seth Rollins and CM Punk, this route is now closed.

The Rock doesn’t have any active opponents for WrestleMania 41

Ad

While The Rock made limited appearances in WWE over the last year, he gave rise to huge storylines with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. The first episode of Monday Night RAW following WrestleMania XL saw The Final Boss telling the new Undisputed Champion that he would be back for him later.

However, instead of getting in the ring himself, The People’s Champ has chosen John Cena to do his dirty work. Thus, The Brahma Bull could just watch the match from the sidelines or make timely distractions to interferences and keep The American Nightmare at a disadvantage. Thus, while The People’s Champ will be in Las Vegas, he won’t have any active matches on the card.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback