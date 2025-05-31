Jacob Fatu agrees to major change following WWE SmackDown

United States Champion Jacob Fatu had a disappointing night on WWE SmackDown, and things took a turn for the worse with Solo Sikoa. However, The Samoan Werewolf is down for a change in his entrance theme if it's by Metro Boomin.

Ad

In less than a year, Jacob Fatu dominated competition in the Stamford-based promotion when he captured the WWE Tag Team Championship for The New Bloodline and later won the United States Championship from LA Knight at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Metro Boomin has shown nothing but love and support for the Stamford-based promotion, and the artist is interested in collaborating with the company in as many different ways as possible, whether it is for a live entrance or adding his own touch to some of the entrance themes.

Ad

Trending

Recently, Metro Boomin on X teased the idea of adding some changes to Jacob Fatu's entrance theme, as Fatu is his favorite wrestler. After the show, Jacob Fatu went on X and replied to Boomin and gave suggestions to the artist and what he would want changed in his current theme.

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

"💯@MetroBoomin MIX WIT SOME HYPHY IN IT 💯 YADDIMEAANNNN‼️," Fatu tweeted on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What happened between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown?

Last week, it was confirmed by the management that Jacob Fatu will face Andrade and Carmelo Hayes in a triple-threat match to qualify for the upcoming Money in the Bank Ladder Match in California.

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, The Samoan Werewolf was in full control and hit his signature DDT and Moonsault on Andrade when Solo Sikoa jumped in and instructed Fatu to hit it one more time.

Ad

However, JC Mateo also showed up and began to give orders, which didn't sit well with the United States Champion. This caused a distraction and allowed Andrade to recover and hit his finisher on Hayes for the win.

Expand Tweet

After the match, Fatu was venting backstage when Solo Sikoa approached him and explained his side. The Samoan Werewolf once again reiterated that he doesn't need Sikoa's help and walked away.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More