Jacob Fatu agrees to major change following WWE SmackDown

United States Champion Jacob Fatu had a disappointing night on WWE SmackDown, and things took a turn for the worse with Solo Sikoa. However, The Samoan Werewolf is down for a change in his entrance theme if it's by Metro Boomin.
In less than a year, Jacob Fatu dominated competition in the Stamford-based promotion when he captured the WWE Tag Team Championship for The New Bloodline and later won the United States Championship from LA Knight at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
Meanwhile, Metro Boomin has shown nothing but love and support for the Stamford-based promotion, and the artist is interested in collaborating with the company in as many different ways as possible, whether it is for a live entrance or adding his own touch to some of the entrance themes.
Recently, Metro Boomin on X teased the idea of adding some changes to Jacob Fatu's entrance theme, as Fatu is his favorite wrestler. After the show, Jacob Fatu went on X and replied to Boomin and gave suggestions to the artist and what he would want changed in his current theme.
Details of Goldberg's last match HERE
"💯@MetroBoomin MIX WIT SOME HYPHY IN IT 💯 YADDIMEAANNNN‼️," Fatu tweeted on X.
What happened between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown?
Last week, it was confirmed by the management that Jacob Fatu will face Andrade and Carmelo Hayes in a triple-threat match to qualify for the upcoming Money in the Bank Ladder Match in California.
On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, The Samoan Werewolf was in full control and hit his signature DDT and Moonsault on Andrade when Solo Sikoa jumped in and instructed Fatu to hit it one more time.
However, JC Mateo also showed up and began to give orders, which didn't sit well with the United States Champion. This caused a distraction and allowed Andrade to recover and hit his finisher on Hayes for the win.
After the match, Fatu was venting backstage when Solo Sikoa approached him and explained his side. The Samoan Werewolf once again reiterated that he doesn't need Sikoa's help and walked away.