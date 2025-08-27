  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jacob Fatu
  • Jacob Fatu aligns with major WWE team ahead of Clash in Paris

Jacob Fatu aligns with major WWE team ahead of Clash in Paris

By Robert Lentini
Modified Aug 27, 2025 22:33 GMT
Fatu is in a rivalry with Solo Sikoa on SmackDown. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Fatu is in a rivalry with Solo Sikoa on SmackDown. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Jacob Fatu aligned himself with a popular WWE duo ahead of Clash in Paris this Sunday night. The Samoan Werewolf is not booked for a match at the PLE this weekend in France.

Ad

The promotion held a live event today in Leeds, United Kingdom. During the show, Jacob Fatu aligned with Jimmy and Jey Uso to battle Solo Sikoa's MFT faction. Fatu and The Usos picked up the victory in the six-man tag team match at the live event today.

The company took to social media to share a video of Fatu hilariously dancing around during Main Event Jey's entrance, and you can check it out in the Instagram post below.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"AYEEE GET IT JACOB 😂🙌"

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

Ad

Jimmy Uso is married to former Women's World Champion Naomi, and she announced that she was pregnant earlier this month on WWE RAW. Naomi was supposed to defend the title against Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris, but the match was canceled due to The Glow's pregnancy. Jey Uso will be competing in a Fatal 4-Way match for the World Heavyweight Championship at the PLE this weekend.

WWE Hall of Famer praises Jacob Fatu

Wrestling legend Rikishi recently praised Jacob Fatu and claimed that the former MLW Champion could make a lot of money for the company.

Ad

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Rikishi noted that the promotion was building Fatu as an "unstoppable beast." He stated that the company could make a lot of money with the 33-year-old if they booked him correctly.

"You know, and I know, that the WWE is building Jacob as this unstoppable beast. And for me, I have always said this from the beginning, when Jacob was in the independent circuit for possibly eight years that Jacob Fatu, once he reaches WWE, they are gonna find out who truly this kid is. The athletic ability, the talent that this kid is. That if they book him the correct way, you're gonna get money out of this kid here with the matches that he can do."
Ad

Fatu won the United States Championship by defeating LA Knight at WrestleMania 41. Solo Sikoa captured the title from the veteran at Night of Champions 2025 and successfully defended the title against Fatu in a Steel Cage match at SummerSlam 2025.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications