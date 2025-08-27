Jacob Fatu aligns with major WWE team ahead of Clash in Paris

Jacob Fatu aligned himself with a popular WWE duo ahead of Clash in Paris this Sunday night. The Samoan Werewolf is not booked for a match at the PLE this weekend in France.The promotion held a live event today in Leeds, United Kingdom. During the show, Jacob Fatu aligned with Jimmy and Jey Uso to battle Solo Sikoa's MFT faction. Fatu and The Usos picked up the victory in the six-man tag team match at the live event today.The company took to social media to share a video of Fatu hilariously dancing around during Main Event Jey's entrance, and you can check it out in the Instagram post below.&quot;AYEEE GET IT JACOB 😂🙌&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJimmy Uso is married to former Women's World Champion Naomi, and she announced that she was pregnant earlier this month on WWE RAW. Naomi was supposed to defend the title against Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris, but the match was canceled due to The Glow's pregnancy. Jey Uso will be competing in a Fatal 4-Way match for the World Heavyweight Championship at the PLE this weekend.WWE Hall of Famer praises Jacob FatuWrestling legend Rikishi recently praised Jacob Fatu and claimed that the former MLW Champion could make a lot of money for the company.Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Rikishi noted that the promotion was building Fatu as an &quot;unstoppable beast.&quot; He stated that the company could make a lot of money with the 33-year-old if they booked him correctly.&quot;You know, and I know, that the WWE is building Jacob as this unstoppable beast. And for me, I have always said this from the beginning, when Jacob was in the independent circuit for possibly eight years that Jacob Fatu, once he reaches WWE, they are gonna find out who truly this kid is. The athletic ability, the talent that this kid is. That if they book him the correct way, you're gonna get money out of this kid here with the matches that he can do.&quot;Asia 💕 @xoasia20LINKJey Uso and Jacob Fatu together is comedy gold like what is their problem 😂😂Fatu won the United States Championship by defeating LA Knight at WrestleMania 41. Solo Sikoa captured the title from the veteran at Night of Champions 2025 and successfully defended the title against Fatu in a Steel Cage match at SummerSlam 2025.