Jacob Fatu attacks WWE official at Saturday Night's Main Event; forces a finish in Braun Strowman match

In what was billed as the battle of monsters, Jacob Fatu faced Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event. He attacked a referee during the match.

Jacob Fatu has been a dominant force in the ring ever since his WWE debut. He has destroyed anyone who has stepped up to face him in the ring. In recent weeks, Braun Strowman has found himself in the crosshairs of the Bloodline ever since he tried to save Cody Rhodes from them a couple of weeks ago. As a result, a match was set up between Strowman and Fatu for Saturday Night's Main Event.

Tonight at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, it looked like Jacob Fatu had met his match in The Monster of All Monsters. However, he turned the tables with a Samoan drop on the announcer's table. He sent Strowman into the ring and hit him with multiple hip attacks in the corner. When the referee tried to intervene and stop Jacob, he attacked the referee which forced a DQ. He then continued his assault with Strowman and even hit several moonsaults.

It resulted in Strowman bleeding from the mouth as Michael Cole showed concern that he probably suffered internal injuries. WWE officials also came out to stop him from doing more damage but were unable to as he defied orders to dish out some more moonsaults.

It will be interesting to see if Braun Strowman will try to get revenge on Jacob Fatu after tonight's attack.

