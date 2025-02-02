Jacob Fatu breaks character following Royal Rumble elimination; spotted handing Ula Fala to major rival in emotional gesture

Jey Uso won the 2025 Royal Rumble and it seems that all of his family were happy for him, even the ones that were supposed to be his rivals, including The Samoan Werewolf Jacob Fatu. Jimmy Uso recently shared a video of Jey returning backstage where he was able to congratulate him in an emotional exchange.

Jimmy wasn't alone, since Jacob Fatu too was backstage, waiting to hand him the Ula Fala in a Yeet shirt. Fatu was there to congratulate him before hugging him as well and allowing him to put on the shirt that showed that he was the 2025 Royal Rumble winner.

Fatu seemingly doesn't have a Tribal Chief currently and this could be the moment that changes his allegiance in WWE since Solo Sikoa was still nowhere to be seen at the Royal Rumble.

Fatu was eliminated by Braun Strowman. After his recent issues with The Monster of all Monsters, this was the next time the two behemoths clashed after Saturday Night's Main Event.

Jacob has always been seen as someone who loves his family and since this was a video that was shared by Jimmy Uso, it could be the end of their story together.

Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso are on WWE SmackDown

Uso and Fatu are both on the SmackDown brand so they could now unite instead of being against each other on the blue brand.

Jey Uso has already hinted that he could be looking to go up against Gunther at WrestleMania which would mean he would remain on RAW while his brother stays on SmackDown. The transfer window has now closed which means that all places on brands are final and only the Royal Rumble winners will be able to move rosters if they choose to challenge for a title on the opposite brand.

Could Jacob Fatu be ready to join Roman Reigns after Solo Sikoa's recent downfall?

