Jacob Fatu breaks character and marks out meeting WWE legend backstage

Jacob Fatu of The Bloodline is one of the most menacing WWE Superstars on the roster at the moment. However, The Samoan Werewolf was recently seen breaking character and marking out after meeting a WWE legend The Boogeyman.

It has been eight months since Fatu made his debut on SmackDown by joining The Bloodline and aligning himself with Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. He has wreaked havoc in WWE, brutalizing anyone who got in his and Solo's way.

However, in a video uploaded by Zilla Fatu on his YouTube account, Jacob Fatu looked really jolly after meeting The Boogeyman. Jacob turned into a fanboy as he took a photo of the worm-eating legend before hugging it out backstage.

It seems like The Boogeyman is one of The Samoan Werewolf's favorite superstars growing up. It now also makes sense why Jacob does the Boogeyman shake from time to time.

Here's the video of the meeting:

The Boogeyman was with WWE from 2004 to 2009, reaching his peak in the mid-2000s as a worm-eating monster who haunted stars such as Booker T and John "Bradshaw" Layfield.

Real-life Bloodline member praises Jacob Fatu

One current WWE Superstar, who is part of the real-life Bloodline through the Maivia Family is Nia Jax. The former WWE Women's Champion has nothing but praise for Jacob Fatu. She warned every member of the main roster to be aware of The Samoan Werewolf in an interview with Muscle Man Malcolm:

"Jacob is (a) legit killer. Anybody needs to be worried about him. And (he’s) one of the most talented human beings I've ever seen step into a ring. One of my favorite stories is when you know. … I have nothing but great things to say about him. And when I watch him, I'm always in awe of what he does," Jax said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Jacob Fatu on The Road to WrestleMania 41. He and Tama Tonga are seemingly targeting the WWE Tag Team Championships, but Solo Sikoa's return could make things complicated.

