Jacob Fatu breaks character; spotted with 34-year-old female champion

Jacob Fatu was spotted with a 34-year-old female champion. This was out of character for him.

Zelina Vega has been on the receiving end of a major push lately. On the April 11 episode of SmackDown, Vega competed against Chelsea Green in a singles match and won via countout. The following week, the two superstars had a rematch, and this time, the former LWO member was able to win via pinfall. As a result, she earned herself a title match against Green the following week. The 34-year-old managed to pick up a third win over The Hot Mess to lift her first singles title in the company and become the second Women's United States Champion.

Zelina Vega took this opportunity to post a photo of herself with the current United States Champion, Jacob Fatu, on her social media. This was out of character for The Samoan Werewolf, considering he plays a heel, while Vega is a babyface. She captioned the post as follows:

"YOUR @WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONS! #hoodyhoo."

Check out her post below:

Jacob Fatu will defend his title at WWE Backlash 2025

Jacob Fatu won the United States Championship from LA Knight at WrestleMania 41. Since winning the title, he already has a lot of challengers gunning for him. The Megastar has made it clear he wants a rematch for the title. On the other hand, both Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest also have title ambitions.

Competition for the title was heating up in recent weeks, and hence, it was recently announced that Fatu will defend the United States Championship against LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest in a Fatal Four-Way Match at WWE Backlash 2025. This will also be Fatu's first major test since becoming champion.

It will be interesting to see whether Fatu will be able to overcome these three men and retain his United States Championship at Backlash 2025.

