Jacob Fatu breaks silence amid Bloodline implosion to send message

Jacob Fatu has seemingly confirmed that he is going into WrestleMania alone this year as he looks to take the United States Championship. Solo Sikoa tried to help him in his match a few weeks ago on SmackDown, albeit unsuccessfully.

This week on WWE SmackDown, Fatu and Sikoa had their own face-to-face showdown backstage. The Samoan Werewolf made it clear that he didn't need Sikoa's help despite them being family.

Following the show, Fatu broke his silence online with a post on X. He quoted a photo of Kobe Bryant captioned "God is Great," with a message of encouragement:

"MY LIFE IS WHAT JESUS CHRIST CAN DO FOR YOU."

Fatu is expected to face Sikoa at WrestleMania, and the bout may be swayed towards a multi-man for the United States Championship.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the two Bloodline 2.0 members if the two men don't collide at WrestleMania. There has been much speculation about The New Bloodline going their separate ways.

Jacob Fatu no longer needs The Bloodline

There was a time when Jacob Fatu knew that Solo Sikoa was someone he needed in WWE. After the latter disappeared without explanation, Tama Tonga and The Samoan Werewolf were left to fend for themselves for several months, Fatu realized that he didn't need Sikoa anymore.

It was clear this past week on SmackDown that he no longer has to answer to his Tribal Chief and he wants to set his own goals in WWE which include winning a championship. Sikoa has already cost him one title and he has made it clear that he isn't going to be costing him another.

Fatu is one of the strongest stars in WWE and has the backing of the WWE Universe. He has outgrown The Bloodline now and can create his own path in the company.

