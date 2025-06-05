Jacob Fatu out of character; Spotted with multiple current and former WWE stars

Jacob Fatu is one of the most menacing WWE Superstars on the roster today. However, the reigning United States Champion was out of character recently when he was spotted with several current and former WWE stars.

Ad

The Samoan Werewolf has started teasing a potential face turn, especially with the way he's getting cheered and how Solo Sikoa keeps undermining him. Fatu doesn't trust JC Mateo, who helped him retain the U.S. Title at Backlash last month.

Meanwhile, Natalya shared a group photo from a recent training session at Dungeon 2.0, featuring current and recently released WWE stars. Jacob Fatu was among the participants, which was a rare sight.

Ad

Trending

The U.S. Champ is usually out with his family and relatives, but it's different this time around because he was seen with some of his peers. Other members of The Bloodline don't do this kind of stuff outside of the WWE setting.

"One of my favorite Dungeon practices ever tonight!!!!! So many people brought so much wisdom. Grateful," Nattie tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In addition to Jacob Fatu and Natalya, some of the current WWE stars in the picture include B-Fab, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and Angelo Dawkins. Recently released stars Jakara Jackson and Baron Corbin were present, as well as TNA legend Gail Kim, Lyra Valkyria's boyfriend LJ Cleary, and Luke Harper's eldest son, Brodie Jr.

Natalya and TJ Wilson, most famously known as Tyson Kidd, established Dungeon 2.0 in Florida as a place for pro wrestlers to train. It doesn't have the amenities of the WWE Performance Center, emulating the old Dungeon at the famed Hart House in Calgary.

Ad

Jacob Fatu's message to R-Truth following the latter's WWE departure

R-Truth shocked the wrestling world over the weekend when he announced that he was released by WWE. His contract was expiring, and the company decided not to renew it. Truth was universally loved, receiving a lot of messages from his peers, including Jacob Fatu.

"@RonKillings - This the life right here Uce! We do this so our kids don’t have to see that other life we come from dawwg!! God 1st,Family,Laughter,Game,Love & Knowledge always when it came to you!Love & Respect Big Bruh & THANK YOU 🙏 💯," Fatu tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It's unclear when R-Truth's contract will officially expire, but messages and tributes continue to pour in from fellow wrestlers and fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

Real-life controversies forced WWE to change a storyline? Check out 10 such cases!