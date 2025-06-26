Jacob Fatu confirms new alliance with two real-life Bloodline members after leaving Solo Sikoa

Jacob Fatu has confirmed his newest alliance in WWE after leaving former Bloodline stablemates Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo on SmackDown. Last week on the blue brand, Fatu decided to finally walk away from his former Tribal Chief.
This led to a huge brawl between Fatu and Sikoa, who wasn't pleased with The Samoan Werewolf's decision. Mateo then joined the attack, as Fatu found himself outnumbered before Jimmy Uso came to his rescue.
Fatu, Jimmy, and Naomi were seen together in Saudi Arabia ahead of the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, confirming the United States Champion's new alliance. This, more specifically, has confirmed Fatu's alliance with OG Bloodline's Jimmy Uso.
Check out the trio together in the tweet below:
Fatu will defend the United States Championship against Sikoa at Night of Champions. The match was made official last week after Fatu asked Sikoa to fight him for the title.
Bill Apter predicts OG Bloodline leader Roman Reigns will ally with Jacob Fatu
Bill Apter has made a bold prediction, claiming that Roman Reigns would ally with Jacob Fatu and leave the Seth Rollins drama behind him.
Speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's WrestleVotes Q&A, Apter predicted that Reigns would appear at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. He said:
"I think we're gonna see him make an appearance at SummerSlam. It might be unannounced but I think there's gonna be something to do with him in a positive way, with Jacob Fatu. With him helping out Jacob Fatu. I'm gonna call them the SSP, the Samoan Superpowers and that's what I think is gonna happen. He's gonna ally himself with Jacob Fatu."
