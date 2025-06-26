Jacob Fatu confirms new alliance with two real-life Bloodline members after leaving Solo Sikoa

Jacob Fatu has confirmed his newest alliance in WWE after leaving former Bloodline stablemates Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo on SmackDown. Last week on the blue brand, Fatu decided to finally walk away from his former Tribal Chief.

Ad

This led to a huge brawl between Fatu and Sikoa, who wasn't pleased with The Samoan Werewolf's decision. Mateo then joined the attack, as Fatu found himself outnumbered before Jimmy Uso came to his rescue.

Fatu, Jimmy, and Naomi were seen together in Saudi Arabia ahead of the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, confirming the United States Champion's new alliance. This, more specifically, has confirmed Fatu's alliance with OG Bloodline's Jimmy Uso.

Ad

Trending

Check out the trio together in the tweet below:

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fatu will defend the United States Championship against Sikoa at Night of Champions. The match was made official last week after Fatu asked Sikoa to fight him for the title.

Bill Apter predicts OG Bloodline leader Roman Reigns will ally with Jacob Fatu

Bill Apter has made a bold prediction, claiming that Roman Reigns would ally with Jacob Fatu and leave the Seth Rollins drama behind him.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's WrestleVotes Q&A, Apter predicted that Reigns would appear at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. He said:

"I think we're gonna see him make an appearance at SummerSlam. It might be unannounced but I think there's gonna be something to do with him in a positive way, with Jacob Fatu. With him helping out Jacob Fatu. I'm gonna call them the SSP, the Samoan Superpowers and that's what I think is gonna happen. He's gonna ally himself with Jacob Fatu."

Ad

Fatu will defend the United States Championship against former Bloodline stablemate Solo Sikoa at the Night of Champions. The match was confirmed on last week's show after Fatu rejected Sikoa's offer to rejoin the family after previously betraying him at Money in the Bank.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More