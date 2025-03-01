Jacob Fatu defeats former WWE champion on SmackDown after replacing Bloodline member

Jacob Fatu collided with Andrade on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown in a tournament to determine the #1 contender for the United States Championship. Two other qualifying matches were scheduled for the show tonight.

Ad

El Idolo was supposed to face Solo Sikoa, but the latter gave his spot to The Samoan Werewolf instead. He told the latter backstage that he wanted to prove he loved him. Sikoa said he wanted to bring the United States Championship into the family.

During the match, Jacob Fatu took down Andrade with a shoulder tackle. The latter wiped him out in the ring with a crossbody off the top rope. El Idolo dropped his opponent on the floor with a hurricanrana and performed a moonsault to the outside.

Ad

Trending

In the ring, Fatu wanted to hit a pop-up Samoan Drop, but Andrade countered it into a Poisonrana. Jacob Fatu took down the latter with a running crossbody and went for a running hip attack but missed. Andrade kicked him before going for a Meteora in the corner.

Expand Tweet

The former US Champion did a double moonsault but only got a two-count. Fatu performed two running hip attacks and nailed his opponent with an impaler DDT. He finally hit a moonsault and won the match. Jacob qualified for the triple threat #1 contenders match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback