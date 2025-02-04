Jacob Fatu to feud with major star heading into WrestleMania 41, predicts WWE analyst

Jacob Fatu had an impressive showing at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble. The Samoan Werewolf entered the gimmick match for the first time in his career this past weekend. He was eventually eliminated by Braun Strowman. Following the recent events, WWE analyst Sam Roberts thinks Fatu will feud with The Monster Among Men for a while during the WrestleMania season.

Earlier this month, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga branched out from Solo Sikoa's shadow. They feuded with LA Knight, who eventually got help from Braun Strowman. While Tonga lost to The Megastar on Friday Night SmackDown, Fatu destroyed Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event in a match that ended in DQ.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts claimed that the rivalry between Fatu and Strowman is far from over. He added that the former Universal Champion will continue feuding with The Tribal Wolf heading into WrestleMania 41 until Solo Sikoa returns to the weekly product.

"I think we're in for more from Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu. Eventually, after that's over, Solo Sikoa comes back," Roberts said. [From 48:05 to 48:19]

Jacob Fatu tied with Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Last year, Jacob Fatu debuted in WWE and joined the new Bloodline. He became Solo Sikoa's loyal enforcer, establishing himself as an unhinged beast. The 32-year-old eliminated four participants in the recent Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns participated in the 30-man Battle Royal for the first time in five years this past Saturday. After entering the match at number 16, the Undisputed Tribal Chief dominated the match, and just like Fatu, the 39-year-old also eliminated four superstars. Reigns was eventually eliminated by CM Punk.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Jacob Fatu on Friday Night SmackDown.

