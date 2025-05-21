Jacob Fatu should get a new tag team partner in the coming months, says WWE veteran

Solo Sikoa shocked the world at WWE Backlash 2025 by assisting Jacob Fatu in retaining the United States Championship and introducing Jeff Cobb to the promotion. Meanwhile, Dutch Mantell reflected on JC Mateo's debut and thinks he should be Fatu's tag team partner down the line.

Earlier this month, Solo introduced JC to the Stamford-based promotion when Cobb attacked LA Knight and allowed Jacob Fatu to retain the United States Championship at WWE Backlash 2025. Cobb is now recognized as JC Mateo and joined Friday Night SmackDown under Sikoa's leadership.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran commented on Jeff Cobb's arrival and raised a few points regarding his ongoing alliance with Solo Sikoa. The legendary manager stated that he sees Mateo as a potential tag team partner for Jacob Fatu when Sikoa turns on him, and expressed that he doesn't think the recruit works with the group.

"I think he's an impressive-looking guy, but I don't think that he adds to [Solo Sikoa's group] that. I really don't because they will take Jacob Fatu, and they [Sikoa's group] will turn on him eventually, and he'll need a partner, and he'll go to JC Mateo. It might make sense in that way, but we're too early in the story now. But I don't think he really fits in there with all those Samoans. I really don't," Mantell said. (From 1:29:18 to 1:29:45)

JC Mateo crossed paths with Jacob Fatu and LA Knight on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this year, rumors were running wild regarding Jeff Cobb's arrival in the Stamford-based promotion. It finally happened when Cobb appeared alongside Solo Sikoa at WWE Backlash and attacked LA Knight, allowing Jacob Fatu to win.

On the SmackDown after the event, Jeff Cobb joined the ring with Solo Sikoa, and Sikoa revealed his new name as JC Mateo. Mateo and Sikoa tried to reason with The Samoan Werewolf and wanted him to say, "I love you, Solo". However, that was interrupted by LA Knight.

The two stars had a one-on-one contest, but The Megastar lost to JC Mateo after being distracted by Sikoa and Fatu outside the ring. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the trio in the coming weeks.

