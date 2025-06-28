Jacob Fatu gets some backup following Bloodline attack at Night of Champions

WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu suffered a massive loss at Night of Champions. Following Fatu's disappointing outing at the premium live event, NXT star Bronco Nima offered to help The Samoan Werewolf.

The 33-year-old put the United States Championship on the line against former stablemate Solo Sikoa. The champion put forth a gutsy performance to shrug off interference from JC Mateo and the returning Tonga Loa. Unfortunately, the numbers disadvantage eventually caught up to him. Making his WWE debut, Tala Tonga (fka Hikuleo) pulled Fatu out of the ring and flattened him with a chokeslam on the announcer's desk. He pushed the champion back in the ring, allowing the challenger to nail him with a Samoan Spike and win the bout via pinfall.

After the show, NXT star Bronco Nima took to his X/Twitter account to offer Jacob Fatu some help. The 27-year-old sent a message to the latter insinuating that the SmackDown star knew where to find him.

"Ayy @jacobfatu_wwe You know where to tap in 💯," he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Bronco Nima has been on the promotion's developmental brand since 2022. He is currently a member of the faction Out The Mud, alongside Lucien Price and Jaida Parker. It will be interesting to see if the NXT star shows up on SmackDown to aid Jacob Fatu in his feud against Solo Sikoa and his men.

Jacob Fatu saved Jimmy Uso from a two-on-one assault by Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo last night on SmackDown. Although the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion did not show up at Night of Champions, he could also align himself with The Samoan Werewolf and go after their common enemy.

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has for the real-life members of The Bloodline going forward.

