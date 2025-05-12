Jacob Fatu gets fired up and emotional after WWE Backlash, denies Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa

Jacob Fatu was overcome with emotion in a message after Backlash, where he denied Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso, and others. He didn't hold anything back.

Fatu was very fired up on the special Backlash edition of RAW Recap. He spoke up in an emotional promo about how much his WWE run meant to him.

Jacob Fatu said that he was not going to minimize the other members of his Anoa'i family and their achievements. However, he went on to deny that he was here because of Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, or even Jimmy Uso. He said that even Solo Sikoa was not the reason. He wanted everyone to feel his pain when he wrestled and that was something that he was successful in bringing out.

"Not a knock on none of my other family members, but when you see Jacob Fatu, you're not just going to be like, 'Oh, he's just one of the family members.' When you see Jacob Fatu, 'Oh no, Oh no, he just got on because of Jimmy, or Jey, or Roman. Because of Solo.' Hell no. You gonna feel my pain. You gonna feel everything that I've been through. You gonna feel the struggle, you gonna feel everything about this. It ain't just a, 'Oh, he cuts good promos, oh he's...' Man, hell no. Shut all that sh** up. You're all gonna feel this. It's different out here, man."

Jacob Fatu on being thrown into the deep end when arriving at WWE

Fatu admitted that when he arrived at WWE, he was thrown into the deep end, with the story surrounding Solo Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline. However, he said that he had been waiting to get it off his chest about how all of it felt. He said that he wanted to make the audience members feel a certain way and was glad that he was able to do so.

"Man, I got thrown right in the deep end. And I'm so thankful for it. And I'm so humble. I don't talk about myself, but thank you because I've been waiting to get this off my chest about how they gonna feel Jacob Fatu. I want to be known for not just to be the cousin. When you bring up my name, you're gonna be like, 'Oh, we know who Uso is, we know the stories.' It don't matter how you start, man. It matter how you finish."

Fatu was able to successfully defend his US Title at Backlash. Now, he will have to wait and see who challenges him next, but he also has his hands full with the arrival of Jeff Cobb with Solo Sikoa.

