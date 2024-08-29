Jacob Fatu helps Tama Tonga pin former Champion at WWE Live Event

Jacob Fatu is the biggest threat in The Bloodline, and this is even after he handed his Tag Team Title to Tonga Loa. In a recent WWE Live Event, he helped Tama Tonga pin a former Champion.

WWE has been on a small tour of Europe, visiting countries like the Netherlands and Belgium, and the last stop is Germany, where it all culminates at Bash in Berlin. The Bloodline has a strong grip on the WWE Tag Team Championship.

In the Stuttgart event, The Bloodline's Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa defended their titles against A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) and The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins). The finish saw Jacob Fatu superkick Dawkins into oblivion outside of the ring - directly leading to Tama Tonga pinning former Tag Team Champion Grayson Waller to win the match.

You can see in the 1:04:35 mark below:

A wrestling legend explained why Jacob Fatu handing his title to Tonga Loa was a brilliant move

Solo Sikoa's logic behind having Fatu hand over his title was so he could focus on being the enforcer of the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief. This was a week after Fatu took out the OTC Roman Reigns.

On an episode of Smack Talk, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell explained why it was such a great decision to have Jacob Fatu forfeit the Tag Team Title to Tonga Loa.

"That was good [laughs]. But when he [Solo Sikoa] said hand your title to Tonga, everybody's head started going, 'Okay, where are we going here?' And they could just see the future. It opens up a lot of doors. He turned around, and it was okay, for now. But I like they way they create these scenarios that they can come back to."

One thing is for sure—Fatu is quickly overshadowing Solo Sikoa in every department. Many fans feel that Fatu vs. Roman Reigns is the real money match, not Solo vs. Roman, as WWE seems to be heading towards.

