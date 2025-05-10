Jacob Fatu knocked out on WWE SmackDown

By Sunil Joseph
Modified May 10, 2025 00:44 GMT
Jacob Fatu
Jacob Fatu is the current United States Champion (Source: WWE on X)

Jacob Fatu competed in a match tonight on SmackDown. However, he was knocked out following his match by a challenger for his US Title, Drew McIntyre.

Ad

Jacob Fatu has been a dominant force in the ring ever since he arrived in WWE. After destroying many superstars, he found himself in contention for the United States Championship. He challenged LA Knight for the title at WrestleMania 41 and won. Following this, Fatu has become a marked man on SmackDown.

LA Knight has been vocal about wanting a rematch against The Samoan Werewolf. On the other hand, Drew McIntyre is also looking to face Jacob. Damian Priest also got thrown into the mix due to his feud with McIntyre. Hence, at WWE Backlash 2025, all four men will step into the ring with the United States Championship on the line.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tonight on SmackDown, Knight and Priest were set to team up against Solo Sikoa and Fatu. Before the match, Knight and Priest voiced their mistrust of each other. While they were arguing over who should start the match, Solo took advantage and attacked them.

Despite often not being on the same page, Knight was able to pin Solo. After the match, Priest and Knight brawled in the ring. Jacob attacked them from behind and hit them with multiple hip attacks. When it looked like Fatu got the better of his opponents, Drew McIntyre hit him with a Claymore.

Ad

It will be interesting to see whether Jacob Fatu would be able to retain his title at WWE Backlash 2025.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications