Jacob Fatu knocked out on WWE SmackDown

Jacob Fatu competed in a match tonight on SmackDown. However, he was knocked out following his match by a challenger for his US Title, Drew McIntyre.

Ad

Jacob Fatu has been a dominant force in the ring ever since he arrived in WWE. After destroying many superstars, he found himself in contention for the United States Championship. He challenged LA Knight for the title at WrestleMania 41 and won. Following this, Fatu has become a marked man on SmackDown.

LA Knight has been vocal about wanting a rematch against The Samoan Werewolf. On the other hand, Drew McIntyre is also looking to face Jacob. Damian Priest also got thrown into the mix due to his feud with McIntyre. Hence, at WWE Backlash 2025, all four men will step into the ring with the United States Championship on the line.

Ad

Trending

Tonight on SmackDown, Knight and Priest were set to team up against Solo Sikoa and Fatu. Before the match, Knight and Priest voiced their mistrust of each other. While they were arguing over who should start the match, Solo took advantage and attacked them.

Despite often not being on the same page, Knight was able to pin Solo. After the match, Priest and Knight brawled in the ring. Jacob attacked them from behind and hit them with multiple hip attacks. When it looked like Fatu got the better of his opponents, Drew McIntyre hit him with a Claymore.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see whether Jacob Fatu would be able to retain his title at WWE Backlash 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More