Jacob Fatu knocked out on WWE SmackDown

Jacob Fatu competed in a match tonight on SmackDown. However, he was knocked out following his match by a challenger for his US Title, Drew McIntyre.
Jacob Fatu has been a dominant force in the ring ever since he arrived in WWE. After destroying many superstars, he found himself in contention for the United States Championship. He challenged LA Knight for the title at WrestleMania 41 and won. Following this, Fatu has become a marked man on SmackDown.
LA Knight has been vocal about wanting a rematch against The Samoan Werewolf. On the other hand, Drew McIntyre is also looking to face Jacob. Damian Priest also got thrown into the mix due to his feud with McIntyre. Hence, at WWE Backlash 2025, all four men will step into the ring with the United States Championship on the line.
Tonight on SmackDown, Knight and Priest were set to team up against Solo Sikoa and Fatu. Before the match, Knight and Priest voiced their mistrust of each other. While they were arguing over who should start the match, Solo took advantage and attacked them.
Despite often not being on the same page, Knight was able to pin Solo. After the match, Priest and Knight brawled in the ring. Jacob attacked them from behind and hit them with multiple hip attacks. When it looked like Fatu got the better of his opponents, Drew McIntyre hit him with a Claymore.
It will be interesting to see whether Jacob Fatu would be able to retain his title at WWE Backlash 2025.