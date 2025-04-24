Jacob Fatu might have taken Solo Sikoa's WrestleMania spot for one major reason, says WWE Hall of Famer

Amongst the various moments that went down at WrestleMania, Jacob Fatu's US title win may get replayed for years in WWE. JBL recently addressed Fatu's rise and why Jacob seemingly taking Solo Sikoa's spot makes sense.

Jacob Fatu's rise has been nothing short of meteoric in the WWE. From being introduced as the Enforcer of Solo Sikoa, the Samoan Werewolf has showcased his charisma individually despite being a member of the new Bloodline.

Fatu's feud with LA Knight culminated with one of the better matches at WrestleMania, which rightfully ended with Jacob hoisting the belt up high.

There is speculation that Jacob Fatu's WrestleMania spot could have originally been reserved for Solo Sikoa, and JBL believed the possibility.

While speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer admitted that, considering how special Jacob Fatu is, the company might have no option but to fast-track his push.

Bradshaw explained:

"It could have been. It absolutely could have been. You have a guy like Jacob Fatu come in, and I mean, look, you and I and the wrestling fans have been in this business for a very long time. You don't have a guy come on like Jacob Fatu very often. He is a once-in-a-generation guy who comes along." [11:11 - 11:30]

JBL is shocked by how good Jacob Fatu has been in the WWE

Getting the backing of the WWE machine can certainly make or break a superstar, but in Jacob Fatu's case, he is thriving in the limelight thus far.

Apart from the fanbase who seems impressed by his potential, JBL has also been awestruck by what Jacob Fatu brings to the table.

While JBL admitted that the storyline shift might have been "sudden" for Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu has proven to be just too good to be ignored for the top programs.

JBL added:

"It's shocking how good he is. It may have been Solo's spot, I don't know. But all of a sudden, Jacob Fatu comes in, and we've got to make way for this. It doesn't mean that Solo doesn't get his chance, but it means that Jacob Fatu is front in the line." [11:31 onwards]

It's just the beginning of the Jacob Fatu era as United States Champion, and it would be interesting to see how Solo Sikoa plays into the bigger narrative.

