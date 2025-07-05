Jacob Fatu pins 32-year-old current champion on SmackDown and gets destroyed after the match

Jacob Fatu headlined SmackDown in an incredible tag team match, where he got a measure of revenge on the men who have made his life incredibly difficult in recent times. However, post-match, he got destroyed.

In the opening part of SmackDown on July 4, Jacob Fatu kicked things off with a banger as he attacked the newly-crowned United States Champion Solo Sikoa, as well as Tonga Loa and JC Mateo. It set up a tag team match for the main event, where Fatu and Jimmy Uso faced Sikoa and Mateo.

In the main event, Jacob Fatu got some revenge as he pinned the 32-year-old United States Champion Solo Sikoa. However, after the match, Tala Tonga, fka Hikuleo, came out and made the difference again, as the night ended with Fatu being sent through the announce table.

Solo Sikoa now refers to his family as "MFT", i.e., "My Family Tree". It appears that this is a move to shift away from the "Bloodline" name, which has been used for the last five years.

Even Solo's faction has been referred to as the New Bloodline. However, that may not be the case for the newest iteration of the group.

Solo and his MFT stood tall to end the show.

