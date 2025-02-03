Jacob Fatu provides a major update after Royal Rumble; reveals the truth about his social media

Jacob Fatu has provided a major update after the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, revealing that he has no official Instagram account.

Fatu entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match for the first time in his career. The Samoan Werewolf lasted 24 minutes and got four eliminations before being thrown over the top rope by Braun Strowman.

In a now-deleted tweet on his official X/Twitter page, Fatu revealed that he has no official Instagram handle.

"FAKE ACCOUNT ON IG," wrote Fatu.

Check out the deleted tweet here:

Jacob Fatu's deleted tweet

Fatu made a huge statement in his match against Braun Strowman ahead of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. He left the former WWE Universal Champion in a bloody mess and got the last laugh over The Monster of All Monsters.

Rikishi praised Jacob Fatu for his promo skills

Rikishi has praised Jacob Fatu for his skills on the mic, claiming he doesn't need to follow a script and is a natural talker.

Speaking on the Off The Top podcast, the real-life Bloodline member said:

"The WWE is going to find out too, they have been given the green light for Jacob to speak on the mic and do a few promo segments behind the scenes. Jacob is a natural at it. He might not follow the whole script the way it's supposed to be said, but who does? Good workers, you just give me the bullet points and I put it in my own words. That's pretty much what I've seen in the past with Jacob and his promos."

Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga have been teaming up in the absence of Solo Sikoa and the injured Tonga Loa. Sikoa has appeared just once since losing the Ula Fala in his Tribal Combat Match against Roman Reigns.

Last week on SmackDown, Fatu and Tonga teamed up against LA Knight and Damian Priest. It remains to be seen if WWE has other plans for Fatu and Tonga on the Road To WrestleMania 41.

