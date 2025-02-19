Jacob Fatu reacts to Bronson Reed's cryptic message amid tension with Solo Sikoa

Jacob Fatu hasn't exactly seen eye-to-eye with Solo Sikoa after the latter's return. On X, Fatu reacted to a cryptic message from Bronson Reed, who teamed up with Sikoa's Bloodline in last year's Survivor Series: WarGames Match.

Reed, Fatu, Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa lost to the OG Bloodline in the Men's WarGames Match. The Aus-zilla suffered a gruesome injury during the match after failing to connect with the Tsunami from the top of the WarGames cage.

Reed, who has offered help to Sikoa after the former Tribal Chief's recent return to TV, received an interesting reaction from Fatu.

"The tides are changing," wrote Reed.

Check out Fatu's reaction:

Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa could face off at WrestleMania 41

According to a report from WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass, Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa could cross paths at WrestleMania 41.

Initial reports seemingly suggested that Sikoa was set to face Roman Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, those two crossed paths on the January 6th edition of Monday Night RAW, with Reigns emerging victorious and cementing his place as the true and only Tribal Chief.

The report from WrestleVotes suggested:

"There's a lot going on there. You know, I don't know what everybody's plans are, Roman and Jimmy and The Rock, but I do know they're gearing up towards Jacob versus Solo. So, you know, after months of speculation that Solo was going to wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, they shift that to Jacob Fatu, and we'll see how it plays out. But I do believe that's the direction."

Sikoa cost Fatu his chance to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match on last week's SmackDown. The 32-year-old was in action against Braun Strowman and Damian Priest in a Triple Threat Match, with Priest emerging victorious after a massive brawl between Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Cody Rhodes.

