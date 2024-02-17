Jacob Fatu reacts to real-life Bloodline member's major announcement

Anoa'i family member Zilla Fatu recently re-signed with Reality of Wrestling, a promotion founded by WWE legend Booker T. Taking to Twitter/X, his cousin Jacob Fatu reacted to the same.

Jacob and Zilla have recently been teaming up on the independent circuit, most notably in Game Changer Wrestling. The two wrestlers have also been competing as singles wrestlers.

Taking to Twitter/X, Jacob Fatu reacted to the real-life Bloodline member's major announcement by tweeting a short message.

Check out Jacob's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Jacob Fatu claimed he is open to signing with WWE

WWE is currently the home of The Bloodline, a faction consisting of Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and The Rock. Jey Uso is a former faction member, currently working on RAW.

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Jacob Fatu discussed his family history in WWE. He added that he is "absolutely" open to signing with the company.

"I mean, to be on WWE, we gotta think about the history. All my family’s been there. If I ever had the chance to go there, absolutely, I would love to go there. But mind you, it’s more than just that. I’m responsible for seven mouths, and for eight. I’m responsible for eight people living and breathing, my wife and my kids. Like I said, I really function with everybody. You ain’t heard nobody say one bad thing about me backstage with the boys because I don’t get down like that," he said.

Expand Tweet

Fatu is a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion, holding the title for 819 days. Meanwhile, over in WWE, Reigns is the current WWE Champion.

The Bloodline previously held the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, courtesy of The Usos. Solo Sikoa was also the NXT North American Champion before coming to the main roster, adding more gold to the faction.

What are your thoughts on Zilla Fatu signing with Reality of Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE