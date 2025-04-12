Jacob Fatu reacts to Tama Tonga's message after his huge WWE milestone

Tama Tonga completed his first year in the WWE, and Jacob Fatu has reacted to it. The former New Japan Pro-Wrestling sensation debuted on the SmackDown after WrestleMania XL.

On his first night in the Stamford-based promotion, Tonga joined The New Bloodline, aligning with Solo Sikoa. He was also responsible for booting Jimmy Uso out of the group after Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes in a Bloodline Rules Match.

Fatu reacted to Tonga completing his major milestone in the WWE. The Samoan Werewolf once again proved why he and Tonga have built such a strong bond over the years.

Jacob Fatu debuted months after Tonga showed up in WWE. The two superstars teamed up with Solo Sikoa at the Money in the Bank 2024 Premium Live Event in a winning effort against Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and Kevin Owens.

On the final SmackDown before the SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event, the duo won the WWE Tag Team Championship. They defeated #DIY to win the titles, but Fatu was forced to hand his title over to Tonga Loa.

Fatu and Tonga continued teaming up even after Sikoa lost the Ula Fala and his status as The Tribal Chief to Roman Reigns. The two accompany often each other to their matches.

