Jacob Fatu reacts to Tama Tonga's two-word message ahead of the Royal Rumble

Jacob Fatu has shared an interesting reaction to Tama Tonga's two-word message on social media. Fatu and Tonga once again teamed up on this week's WWE SmackDown for a tag team match against LA Knight and Damian Priest.

Fatu and Tonga represented The Bloodline along with Tonga Loa over the past few months under the former Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa who remains absent from WWE television. Sikoa hasn't broken his silence since losing to Roman Reigns in The Tribal Combat Match. His latest appearance was during an episode of SmackDown where he received a negative reaction from the WWE Universe, who didn't let the 31-year-old superstar speak a word.

On X (fka Twitter), Fatu reacted to Tonga's message by posting the blood emoji, which Bloodline members prominently use.

On this week's edition of SmackDown Fatu and Tonga lost to LA Knight and Damian Priest in a tag team match, with The Archer of Infamy pinning Tonga.

Vince Russo believes Tama Tonga is a "jobber"

Vince Russo discussed Tama Tonga's WWE booking, stating that the former WWE Tag Team Champion has been treated as a "jobber."

Speaking on BroDown, Russo briefly talked about the difference between Tonga and Jacob Fatu's influence, stating that The Samoan Werewolf gets the heat every time he comes in after Tonga has done his "job."

"They've made Tama Tonga a jobber. He's the jobber of the group. And after he does the job, Fatu comes in and gets the heat. It's every single show. We know now that Solo's going to come back. Solo's going to be the baby face and Fatu is going to be the heel," said Russo.

Fatu and Tonga's status for the Men's Royal Rumble Match hasn't been confirmed. They could be surprise entrants in the bout. Meanwhile, the OG Bloodline's Jey Uso and Roman Reigns have confirmed their entry in the 30-man clash.

