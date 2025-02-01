"Jobber" - Vince Russo slams WWE's booking of top Bloodline star (Exclusive)

The Bloodline may be the hottest act in WWE but that doesn't mean every member of the group is picking up wins week in and out. Tama Tonga, for instance, has been on the losing side for the past couple of weeks.

During a recent episode of BrowDown on Backstage Pass, Vince Russo slammed WWE's booking of Tama Tonga, explaining how the former Bullet Club star had been reduced to enhancement talent:

"They've made Tama Tonga a jobber. He's the jobber of the group. And after he does the job, Fatu comes in and gets the heat. It's every single show. We know now that Solo's going to come back. Solo's going to be the baby face and Fatu is going to be the heel." [From 04:02 onwards]

Russo may have a point. Tama Tonga lost to LA Knight in singles action last week on WWE SmackDown. This week, he took the fall in The Blooline's tag team match against Damian Priest and The Megastar on the blue brand.

Solo Sikoa's absence seems to have put the entire spotlight on Jacob Fatu, who was announced as a participant in the Men's Royal Rumble match this week on SmackDown. It remains to be seen if Tama Tonga shows up during the match as well.

