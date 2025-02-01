  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Smackdown
  • "Jobber" - Vince Russo slams WWE's booking of top Bloodline star (Exclusive)

"Jobber" - Vince Russo slams WWE's booking of top Bloodline star (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Feb 01, 2025 10:34 GMT
Solo Sikoa with his version of The Bloodline (Image via WWE.com)
Solo Sikoa with his version of The Bloodline (Image credits: WWE.com)

The Bloodline may be the hottest act in WWE but that doesn't mean every member of the group is picking up wins week in and out. Tama Tonga, for instance, has been on the losing side for the past couple of weeks.

During a recent episode of BrowDown on Backstage Pass, Vince Russo slammed WWE's booking of Tama Tonga, explaining how the former Bullet Club star had been reduced to enhancement talent:

"They've made Tama Tonga a jobber. He's the jobber of the group. And after he does the job, Fatu comes in and gets the heat. It's every single show. We know now that Solo's going to come back. Solo's going to be the baby face and Fatu is going to be the heel." [From 04:02 onwards]
also-read-trending Trending

Russo may have a point. Tama Tonga lost to LA Knight in singles action last week on WWE SmackDown. This week, he took the fall in The Blooline's tag team match against Damian Priest and The Megastar on the blue brand.

Not everyone is happy with Triple H in the WWE Hall of Fame

youtube-cover

Solo Sikoa's absence seems to have put the entire spotlight on Jacob Fatu, who was announced as a participant in the Men's Royal Rumble match this week on SmackDown. It remains to be seen if Tama Tonga shows up during the match as well.

Get the full episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass. You can also unlock our exclusive content via YouTube membership.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी