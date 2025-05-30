  • home icon
  • Jacob Fatu receives shocking tease from megastar last seen with Cody Rhodes

Jacob Fatu receives shocking tease from megastar last seen with Cody Rhodes

By Aashrit Satija
Modified May 30, 2025 10:21 GMT
Jacob Fatu is a member of The Bloodline [Image credits: Fatu
Jacob Fatu is a member of The Bloodline [Image credits: Fatu's and WWE's Instagram handles]

A popular star recently took to social media to drop a huge tease featuring WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu. The star was last seen promoting a Stamford-based promotion show with Cody Rhodes in 2024. It is none other than American record producer and songwriter Metro Boomin.

Metro Boomin was last seen in a video related to WWE with Cody Rhodes. The duo announced last year's Bad Blood Premium Live Event, which emanated from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 5, 2024.

The critically acclaimed record producer recently took to X (fka Twitter) to drop a huge tease about Jacob Fatu. Boomin wrote that Fatu was one of his favorite wrestlers at the moment, and he wanted to produce high-energy theme music for the United States Champion.

"Imagine if I did a turnt up theme for Jacob Fatu.. He’s one of my favorite right now by far!!" he wrote.

Check out his post below:

Jacob Fatu talked about the current Bloodline story on WWE television

During a recent interview with the Toronto Sun, Jacob admitted that he was a fan of The Bloodline story on WWE television and was excited to see where his family's storyline was headed.

Fatu added that he was glad to have his family members, including Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and JC Mateo (Jeff Cobb), in the Stamford-based promotion.

"When The Bloodline thing stopped, it was like, ‘Damn, where we going?’ As a fan, I’m excited for it. But man, just the way how everything worked. Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, you know, then I -- man, come on. Now JC’s there so, all the way around. It just works in full circle. I’m just glad to be here. I’m real happy to be a part of WWE right now," he added.
It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Fatu's title reign going forward.

