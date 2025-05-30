Jacob Fatu thinks WWE would have fired him for one reason

Reigning United States Champion Jacob Fatu is currently among the most feared heels in all of WWE. Though he might have risen the card in no time, Fatu admits that it took a lot for him to make a mark in the global juggernaut.

The Samoan Werewolf is one of the rare talents who bypassed NXT to directly join the main roster when he signed with WWE last year. While he's already a singles champion, having won the US Title last year, Jacob Fatu is gearing up for an opportunity that could take him even closer to the big leagues.

He's slated to face Carmelo Hayes and Andrade in a three-way match on SmackDown to find a spot in the coveted MITB ladder match next month.

Ahead of this week's Friday Night Show, Jacob Fatu sat down for a chat with the Toronto Sun, where he spoke about his time in WWE. The US Champion added that he has plenty of freedom in the company and believes that if he had been hired earlier, he would have been shown the door soon due to wrong timing.

"Like what Hunter said, ‘Hey man, just do what you've been doing to get you here, and I love the way how Hunter just, you know, he reaches out. Like, ‘Hey, we ain’t here to change how you wrestle. We ain’t here to say none of that. You do what you've been doing, okay? We’d rather tell you bring it down than rather us tell you to turn it up.’ So, it’s a whole ‘nother vibe over there, and I think right now, and I always say this, people say, ‘Jacob, you should have been here five years ago.’ No, no, no, no, no. Jacob wasn’t ready five years ago, okay? And I’m just gonna keep it 100. Jacob could have been fired right now, you know, if I would’ve come in. I think the timing was perfect," said Jacob Fatu. [H/T - Fightful]

Jacob Fatu is pleased with how The Bloodline saga has shaped up in WWE

Furthermore, The Samoan Werewolf said he was glad to see Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and JC Mateo also join the Bloodline saga. The 33-year-old thinks life has come full circle with all the extended family members working under WWE's umbrella.

"When The Bloodline thing stopped, it was like, ‘Damn, where we going?’ As a fan, I’m excited for it. But man, just the way how everything worked. Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, you know, then I -- man, come on. Now JC’s there so, all the way around. It just works in full circle. I’m just glad to be here. I’m real happy to be a part of WWE right now," he added. [H/T - Fightful]

The Bloodline has been witnessing growing internal discord in recent weeks, and it remains to be seen if it plays a role during Jacob Fatu's match on SmackDown.

