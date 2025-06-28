Jacob Fatu’s controversial match sparks outrage; wrestling veteran questions WWE's plans (Exclusive)

Veteran journalist and Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter lambasted Jacob Fatu's booking at Night of Champions. The WWE star lost the United States Championship to Solo Sikoa.

It was a run-ins galore at Night of Champions as Jacob defended the US Title against Solo. During the match, JC Mateo was the first to run interference. After that, Tonga Loa showed up for the first time since Survivor Series 2024 and attacked Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf overcame them both and almost had Solo pinned for the win. However, the 7-foot Hikuleo showed up and attacked Fatu, allowing The Street Champion to hit the Samoan Spike and get the win.

Bill Apter was in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling during the event. The veteran journalist was irate with how the match panned out. He felt that the referee noticed the run-ins and should have disqualified Solo immediately. Bill questioned what happened internally that forced WWE to remove the title from The Samoan Werewolf so abruptly.

"Solo Sikoa gets the US Title. Why do they even have a referee? I don't get it. There was so much interference that happened during that match and the referee saw some of it. Why don't they disqualify? As soon as someone runs in, it's supposed to be a disqualification. What the hell did they do there to force them to take the title off Jacob Fatu and put it on Solo?"

The balance of power has once again shifted in WWE with Solo creating another army for himself. It will be interesting to see how Jacob Fatu gets retribution from the faction.

