Jacob Fatu's family member teases joining The Bloodline in WWE

The Bloodline storyline has seen several Anoaʻi family members join WWE. It looks like another arrival is on the cards as Jacob Fatu's real-life brother Journey Fatu has hinted at being the next member of The Bloodline.

Journey is making a name for himself on the independent circuit. The 28-year-old is a fearsome wrestler known for his hardcore-style matches.

Jacob and Journey have previously worked together as part of the Samoan SWAT Team. The Samoan Werewolf jumped ship to the Stamford-based promotion last year, while The Odyssey of Death is still grinding on the independents.

Yesterday, an X user shared a clip highlighting some of Journey Fatu's best moments of his career and expressed a desire to see him as the next member of The Bloodline in WWE.

The Anoa'i family member reacted to the tweet with the following emojis:

🤟🏾😈

Check out his tweet below:

Hall of Famer Rikishi recently put over his nephew in an Instagram post, saying, "You’ll remember his name soon." Is Journey Fatu ready to be WWE's next big signing? Only time will tell.

What's next for The Bloodline in WWE?

The cracks have started to appear in the new Bloodline after Solo Sikoa abandoned Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga a few weeks ago.

Last week on SmackDown, the Street Champion inadvertently cost The Samoan Werewolf a chance to qualify for the Elimination Chamber Match. Sikoa also hit Tonga with an accidental Samoan Spike, which didn't sit well with Jacob.

Rumor has it that a match for WrestleMania 41 is in the works between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. This means the two men will likely split up sometime soon.

Nick Aldis recently announced on his Instagram that the new Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga) will take on Cody Rhodes, Braun Strowman, and Damian Priest in a six-man tag team match on SmackDown.

