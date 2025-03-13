Jacob Fatu's former rival threatens to join WWE ahead of SmackDown

A big free agent has dropped a potential teaser about signing with WWE and renewing his feud with current Bloodline member and SmackDown star Jacob Fatu. Alex Hammerstone, who has a history with Fatu during their days in Major League Wrestling, has hinted at reigniting their feud in the global juggernaut.

Hammerstone and Fatu had several memorable matches in MLW from 2021-2023. The two physically imposing performers had tremendous chemistry that worked as the perfect showcase for the Bloodline member's in-ring prowess. While Jacob Fatu later joined WWE and Hammerstone signed with TNA, the latter's contract recently expired, and he has become a sought-after free agent.

Amid this, the 34-year-old star has dropped a major tease about potentially coming to the Stamford-based promotion to confront his former rival. Hammerstone shared a picture of the two inside the ring without any caption. However, it was enough to get the fans buzzing about the prospect of seeing them feud again.

Check out Alex Hammerstone's post below:

It's worth noting that Hammerstone showed up in NXT in September 2024 for a couple of matches, thanks to TNA and WWE's talent-sharing partnership.

Vince Russo wasn't impressed with Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu's brawl on WWE SmackDown

On the recent episode of Sportskeeda's BroDown, Vince Russo was critical of Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu's brawl from last week's SmackDown. Russo added that the exchange between the performers was very sloppy and claimed that it could be due to Strowman's unwillingness to work with Fatu.

"Man, that stuff between Strowman and Fatu was so sloppy. I was getting the feeling like Strowman didn’t wanna work with him or something. Did you watch that? That was so sloppy between the two of them, and I really felt it hurt Fatu because it was so sloppy."

Going by their brawl on SmackDown, it's safe to say Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman could be pitted against each other soon.

