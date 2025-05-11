Jacob Fatu's future in WWE may not be too bright. There may be something unfortunate waiting for him, as per a Hall of Famer.

Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling was asked about the debut of Jeff Cobb. The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Famer said that he was really happy with Cobb's debut. He mentioned how it was not a debut that anyone expected and came as a perfect surprise. He went on to mention, however, that this did not spell good news for Jacob Fatu.

The arrival of Cobb means that this is going to turn Fatu against the rest of The Bloodline, including Solo Sikoa, casting him out of the group. This comes after Fatu walked out on Solo and Cobb at the end of his United States Title match.

"The Jeff Cobb coming out was really really an amazing surprise. Nobody expected it at all. I think this is going to turn Jacob Fatu against Solo and the rest of the Bloodline."

Fatu was certainly not too happy with the interference in his match. He was left looking utterly baffled, and after the match was done, he didn't celebrate with Sikoa and Cobb. Instead, he walked away. He may be done with them as a group already, but that's yet to be confirmed at this time.

