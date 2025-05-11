  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Backlash 2025
  • Jacob Fatu's future in WWE is unfortunate after he walks out, says Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Jacob Fatu's future in WWE is unfortunate after he walks out, says Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 11, 2025 02:52 GMT
The star does not have the best reputation (Credit: WWE.com)
The star does not have the best reputation (Credit: WWE.com)

Jacob Fatu's future in WWE may not be too bright. There may be something unfortunate waiting for him, as per a Hall of Famer.

Ad

Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling was asked about the debut of Jeff Cobb. The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Famer said that he was really happy with Cobb's debut. He mentioned how it was not a debut that anyone expected and came as a perfect surprise. He went on to mention, however, that this did not spell good news for Jacob Fatu.

The arrival of Cobb means that this is going to turn Fatu against the rest of The Bloodline, including Solo Sikoa, casting him out of the group. This comes after Fatu walked out on Solo and Cobb at the end of his United States Title match.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The Jeff Cobb coming out was really really an amazing surprise. Nobody expected it at all. I think this is going to turn Jacob Fatu against Solo and the rest of the Bloodline."

Fatu was certainly not too happy with the interference in his match. He was left looking utterly baffled, and after the match was done, he didn't celebrate with Sikoa and Cobb. Instead, he walked away. He may be done with them as a group already, but that's yet to be confirmed at this time.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications