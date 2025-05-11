Jacob Fatu's legendary 59-year-old Bloodline relative sends him a message after retaining the US Title at Backlash 2025

Jacob Fatu walked out of Backlash 2025 with the United States Championship intact, but that doesn't mean things are going to stay the same. His legendary Bloodline relative sent him a message after retaining his title.

Ad

At Backlash 2025, Jacob Fatu managed to overcome the odds and retain the US Title against three top-tier superstars - LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest. It was LA Knight who got pinned by Fatu again, thanks to some interference, all while McIntyre was sent through a table and had to be medically checked on.

The 59-year-old uncle of Jacob Fatu, Rikishi, sent a message to the US Champion telling him to "Rep that bay" after his title defense:

Ad

Trending

(Picture Courtesy: @rikishi on Instagram)

It was indeed a huge title defense, but not one that was marked without controversy. The incredible Jeff Cobb debuted as Solo Sikoa's soldier, seemingly aligning himself with the former holder of the Ula Falla.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What was interesting about all of this was that Fatu paid no heed to Jeff Cobb, and he almost looked at Solo Sikoa as if he was being betrayed. Cobb, for his part, maintained a nonchalant look.

However, things are going to pick up on SmackDown with regard to Jeff Cobb and Solo Sikoa, and WWE seemingly teased a face turn for Fatu.

Expand Tweet

Fatu certainly has the crowd support to back him up if he turns face.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More