Jacob Fatu's legendary 59-year-old Bloodline relative sends him a message after retaining the US Title at Backlash 2025

Jacob Fatu walked out of Backlash 2025 with the United States Championship intact, but that doesn't mean things are going to stay the same. His legendary Bloodline relative sent him a message after retaining his title.
At Backlash 2025, Jacob Fatu managed to overcome the odds and retain the US Title against three top-tier superstars - LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest. It was LA Knight who got pinned by Fatu again, thanks to some interference, all while McIntyre was sent through a table and had to be medically checked on.
The 59-year-old uncle of Jacob Fatu, Rikishi, sent a message to the US Champion telling him to "Rep that bay" after his title defense:
It was indeed a huge title defense, but not one that was marked without controversy. The incredible Jeff Cobb debuted as Solo Sikoa's soldier, seemingly aligning himself with the former holder of the Ula Falla.
What was interesting about all of this was that Fatu paid no heed to Jeff Cobb, and he almost looked at Solo Sikoa as if he was being betrayed. Cobb, for his part, maintained a nonchalant look.
However, things are going to pick up on SmackDown with regard to Jeff Cobb and Solo Sikoa, and WWE seemingly teased a face turn for Fatu.
Fatu certainly has the crowd support to back him up if he turns face.