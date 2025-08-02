Jacob Fatu saves real-life Bloodline member from dangerous situation after Solo Sikoa traps him on SmackDown

  • home icon
By Sunil Joseph
Modified Aug 02, 2025 02:19 GMT
Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa is the current United States Champion (Source: WWE.com)

A real-life Bloodline member was trapped by Solo Sikoa on SmackDown this week. Jacob Fatu came to his rescue.

Jacob Fatu has been feuding with Solo Sikoa since he betrayed the latter at Money in the Bank. Since then, Jacob has found himself an ally in Jimmy Uso. Together, they have been battling Solo and his faction. However, Solo's group always seems to have the advantage, especially after Talla Tonga joined the stable at Night of Champions.

Solo is set to defend his United States Title against Jacob at SummerSlam 2025 in a Steel Cage Match. Tonight on SmackDown, he requested to have the cage above the ring.

During the show, Talla Tonga made his televised in-ring debut against Jimmy Uso and won after a dominant performance. Following the match, JC Mateo and Tama Tonga came out to attack Jimmy while Sikoa asked for the cage to be lowered.

At this moment, Jacob also came out before the cage was completely lowered. The United States Champion quickly left the cage with Talla Tonga while Jacob attacked JC Mateo and Tama Tonga.

It will be interesting to see if Jacob Fatu will be able to regain the United States Championship at SummerSlam.

Edited by Harish Raj S
