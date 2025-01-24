Jacob Fatu seconds 42-year-old's jibe directed at top WWE star

Jacob Fatu's association with Solo Sikoa has made him an enemy for a large group of WWE Superstars on the roster. Ahead of Jacob's match against Braun Strowman this Saturday, he reacted to Tama Tonga's jibe directed at LA Knight.

Before The Monster of All Monsters turned his attention to Fatu, The Samoan Werewolf tussled with The Megastar numerous times. Knight is attempting to climb back up the ladder he fell from last November when he lost the United States Championship to Shinsuke Nakamura. Out of the blue, he got mixed up with The Bloodline.

Tonight on SmackDown, Tama Tonga will go one-on-one with LA Knight. Taking to X/Twitter, Jacob Fatu showed loyalty to his stablemate as the former WWE Tag Team Champion used The Megastar's trademark catchphrase against him with a twist:

"With everybody sayin’ Yeyeyeyeyeyeyeye," wrote Tama Tonga.

Check out Jacob Fatu's reaction to this post below:

The Samoan Werewolf's upcoming match against Braun Strowman has evoked massive curiosity among fans and industry veterans. It seemingly exemplifies the start of his solo run in WWE after a successful rookie year.

Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga benefit from the absence of Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown

On the January 17, 2025 episode of SmackDown, Solo Sikoa walked out of the show without saying much to the WWE Universe, even though it seemed he was out to address the crowd. He was heavily booed, and it came right after a colossal loss to Roman Reigns on the Netflix premiere of RAW.

Since Sikoa left, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga continued to wreak havoc on the blue brand. The former Tribal Chief's status remains up in the air, but his disciples have largely benefited from his absence as the spotlight is now on them.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry especially singled out The Samoan Werewolf recently, claiming he had turned from being a liability into an asset. According to Henry, Fatu has a lot to lose today, being a family man with children. The World's Strongest Man called the Samoan's rookie year in WWE a true redemption story.

Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu is scheduled for Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25, 2025. The show will air live from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, at 8:00 PM ET, 5:00 PM PT, and 6:30 AM IST.

