Jacob Fatu has seemingly hinted that a betrayal between him and Solo Sikoa isn't taking place anytime soon

Jacob Fatu has seemingly hinted that things are once again fine between him and Solo Sikoa. For weeks, there had been tension between the family members.

Fatu broke out on his own and has been showing out on SmackDown since Sikoa lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns on the January 6 episode of Monday Night RAW. He also earned himself a shot at the WWE United States Championship and will challenge LA Knight at WrestleMania 41.

On the blue brand show this week, Fatu teamed up with Sikoa for a tag team match against Knight and Braun Strowman. Originally, Knight was in singles action against Sikoa, but Fatu's interference led to the tag team match.

During the contest, Fatu pointed at Sikoa and shouted, "I love you..." while the crowd chanted "Solo." Interestingly enough, The Samoan Werewolf didn't complete his sentence. However, this was the first time in quite some time, he used his famous catchphrase.

Check out a video of the same:

Jacob Fatu is a former WWE Tag Team Champion. However, he was forced to hand the title over to his Bloodline stablemate, Tonga Loa, as Sikoa wanted The Samoan Werewolf fully committed to his Enforcer role.

This weekend, Fatu has the chance to win his first singles championship in WWE.

