Jacob Fatu seen with a current female WWE champion

Jacob Fatu was seen alongside a current female WWE champion. Fatu is signed to the SmackDown brand, which is also the home of the reigning Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton.Stratton became the Women's Champion in January 2025 by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax. She has successfully defended the title against Charlotte Flair, Trish Stratus, and, very recently, against Jade Cargill, whom she defeated at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.On her Instagram story, Stratton shared a photo with Fatu from the recent Fanatics signing.Check out the photo of Fatu and Stratton:Fatu has been involved in a storyline with Solo Sikoa and his MFT. He lost the United States Championship to his former leader at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event and failed to regain it in a Steel Cage Match at the SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event.Tiffany Stratton talked about homegrown WWE talentTiffany Stratton opened up about her time in NXT and how it helped her become one of the biggest superstars on the main roster.Speaking on PHL17, Stratton stated that her growth is proof that the Performance Center works. The reigning Women's Champion said:&quot;Oh, we have so many athletes from all different kinds of backgrounds. We've got gymnasts, we've got football players, we've got dancers, and I think they all just kind of report to the Performance Center and they train to become the next WWE Superstar and I think it's so important to have some sort of training center to coach the next in line, the future of the business, and they've been doing such a great job. I am from the WWE Performance Center. I'm a homegrown talent, so I am proof that the WWE Performance Center works.&quot;Stratton's feud with Jade Cargill could be far from over. There still seems to be tension between the two after Cargill interrupted Stratton's backstage interview. Stratton's next defense of the Women's Championship is yet to be confirmed.