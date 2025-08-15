  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jacob Fatu seen with a current female WWE champion

Jacob Fatu seen with a current female WWE champion

By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 15, 2025 11:21 GMT
Jacob Fatu (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Jacob Fatu (Image Credit: WWE.com)

Jacob Fatu was seen alongside a current female WWE champion. Fatu is signed to the SmackDown brand, which is also the home of the reigning Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton.

Ad

Stratton became the Women's Champion in January 2025 by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax. She has successfully defended the title against Charlotte Flair, Trish Stratus, and, very recently, against Jade Cargill, whom she defeated at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

On her Instagram story, Stratton shared a photo with Fatu from the recent Fanatics signing.

Check out the photo of Fatu and Stratton:

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fatu has been involved in a storyline with Solo Sikoa and his MFT. He lost the United States Championship to his former leader at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event and failed to regain it in a Steel Cage Match at the SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event.

Tiffany Stratton talked about homegrown WWE talent

Tiffany Stratton opened up about her time in NXT and how it helped her become one of the biggest superstars on the main roster.

Ad

Speaking on PHL17, Stratton stated that her growth is proof that the Performance Center works. The reigning Women's Champion said:

"Oh, we have so many athletes from all different kinds of backgrounds. We've got gymnasts, we've got football players, we've got dancers, and I think they all just kind of report to the Performance Center and they train to become the next WWE Superstar and I think it's so important to have some sort of training center to coach the next in line, the future of the business, and they've been doing such a great job. I am from the WWE Performance Center. I'm a homegrown talent, so I am proof that the WWE Performance Center works."

Stratton's feud with Jade Cargill could be far from over. There still seems to be tension between the two after Cargill interrupted Stratton's backstage interview. Stratton's next defense of the Women's Championship is yet to be confirmed.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications