Jacob Fatu sends a cryptic Bloodline-related tweet after Roman Reigns' controversial win at SummerSlam

Jacob Fatu recently took to Twitter to send out a cryptic tweet related to The Bloodline and Roman Reigns.

At SummerSlam, Reigns defeated Jey Uso to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. During the post-show press conference, faction member Paul Heyman claimed that The Bloodline storyline was entering the bottom of the 3rd inning.

Taking to Twitter, Jacob Fatu quoted Heyman and seemingly hinted at being involved in the storyline at some point down the road. It should be noted, however, that he is currently the reigning MLW National Openweight Champion.

"Bottom of the 3rd inning," wrote Fatu.

Reigns' faction currently consists of only three members, including Solo Sikoa. Earlier this year, Sami Zayn and The Usos left the group after betraying The Head of the Table.

Samoa Joe recently spoke about Bloodline leader Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe are no strangers to one another. Speaking in a recent interview with Metro, the former WWE star spoke quite highly of The Tribal Chief.

According to Joe, he always believed that Reigns was going to be "the one." He said:

"Just understand that a lot of what you see today, I saw back then and knew it was inevitable. That's the biggest thing that I can take away from Roman and being in the ring with him, I realized that, yep, this is gonna be the one." He added, "I knew it just took time, and him doing his thing, and then finally getting the opportunity to be something that he's more comfortable being. And there we go!"

Reigns' victory over Jey Uso was his first title defense since beating Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39. He is now expected to take time off from in-ring competition for a while.

