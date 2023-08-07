Current AEW star knew long ago that Roman Reigns would be “The One”

A current AEW star stated that he knew long ago from his time in WWE that Roman Reigns was "The One".

Samoa Joe signed with WWE in 2015 and quickly rose to prominence when he won the NXT Championship. Joe would go on to dominate NXT for a number of years before being promoted to the main roster.

His stint on the main roster was hurt by injuries. He spent most of his time on the shelf or on commentary. It was hard for WWE to rally behind Joe due to his injury-prone nature. However, during his time there, he notice one important detail.

Speaking to Metro, Samoa Joe revealed that he knew Roman Reigns would be "The One" based on his time in WWE.

"Just understand that a lot of what you see today, I saw back then and knew it was inevitable. That's the biggest thing that I can take away from Roman and being in the ring with him, I realized that, yep, this is gonna be the one." He added, "I knew it just took time, and him doing his thing, and then finally getting the opportunity to be something that he's more comfortable being. And there we go!" [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Roman Reigns broke his silence following big win at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns had one of the biggest matches of his career this weekend at SummerSlam against Jey Uso. Just when it looked like Jey would do the impossible, he was betrayed by his own brother Jimmy Uso who superkicked him allowing Reigns to pick up the win.

Following the win, Reigns took to Twitter to post an image from a beach with the following caption:

"Umbrella Service. And Still. The Only Tribal Chief."

Check out the tweet here:

Now with Jey Uso in his rearview mirror, it will be interesting to see who will be next in line to face Reigns.

