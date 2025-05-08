Jacob Fatu sends a cryptic message ahead of his United States Championship defense at WWE Backlash

Jacob Fatu sent a cryptic message ahead of his United States Championship defense at WWE Backlash. He will share the ring with three other superstars, including Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Damian Priest.
At WrestleMania 41, Fatu became the new United States Champion, dethroning Knight on Night One. The win marked his first singles championship victory in the company and his second overall championship win. He is a former WWE Tag Team Champion.
On X, The Samoan Werewolf shared the match graphic for his upcoming Fatal Four-Way title match. He also sent a cryptic message alongside it.
You can check out Fatu's post on X below.
Sam Roberts discussed the idea of Jacob Fatu potentially joining Seth Rollins' group in WWE
Seth Rollins and his group, consisting of Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker, are making big moves on Monday Night RAW. According to Sam Roberts, SmackDown star Jacob Fatu could be destined to join the faction.
On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts suggested Becky Lynch as the potential female addition to the faction. He also believed The Samoan Werewolf had a big future ahead.
"So, I don't think that necessarily there needs to be another member. If there was, it could be, look, it could be a female. You could throw Becky Lynch in there. I think you could throw Jacob Fatu in there. Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins, Jacob Fatu. I mean, there's two things you look at. One is who is Paul Heyman even loosely associated with? Two is we're talking about the future of the industry. Who is looked at? Who is the guy that everybody says is a future world champion? Jacob Fatu is the other guy."
On the first WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania, Fatu took out LA Knight and Drew McIntyre. Days later, the blue brand's general manager, Nick Aldis, confirmed a Fatal Four-Way United States Championship match for Backlash.