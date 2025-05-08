  • home icon
Jacob Fatu sends a cryptic message ahead of his United States Championship defense at WWE Backlash

By Soumik Datta
Modified May 08, 2025 15:29 GMT
Jacob Fatu (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Jacob Fatu (Image credits: wwe.com)

Jacob Fatu sent a cryptic message ahead of his United States Championship defense at WWE Backlash. He will share the ring with three other superstars, including Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Damian Priest.

At WrestleMania 41, Fatu became the new United States Champion, dethroning Knight on Night One. The win marked his first singles championship victory in the company and his second overall championship win. He is a former WWE Tag Team Champion.

On X, The Samoan Werewolf shared the match graphic for his upcoming Fatal Four-Way title match. He also sent a cryptic message alongside it.

You can check out Fatu's post on X below.

Sam Roberts discussed the idea of Jacob Fatu potentially joining Seth Rollins' group in WWE

Seth Rollins and his group, consisting of Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker, are making big moves on Monday Night RAW. According to Sam Roberts, SmackDown star Jacob Fatu could be destined to join the faction.

On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts suggested Becky Lynch as the potential female addition to the faction. He also believed The Samoan Werewolf had a big future ahead.

"So, I don't think that necessarily there needs to be another member. If there was, it could be, look, it could be a female. You could throw Becky Lynch in there. I think you could throw Jacob Fatu in there. Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins, Jacob Fatu. I mean, there's two things you look at. One is who is Paul Heyman even loosely associated with? Two is we're talking about the future of the industry. Who is looked at? Who is the guy that everybody says is a future world champion? Jacob Fatu is the other guy."
On the first WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania, Fatu took out LA Knight and Drew McIntyre. Days later, the blue brand's general manager, Nick Aldis, confirmed a Fatal Four-Way United States Championship match for Backlash.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

Email: [email protected]
Edited by Pratik Singh
