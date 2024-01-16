Jacob Fatu sends a heartfelt message after his incredible NJPW debut

Jacob Fatu made his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Battle in the Valley. Following an incredible performance, he took to Twitter/X to send a heartfelt message.

Fatu has been making big moves in the pro wrestling industry. He has caught the attention of wrestling fans around the world with his matches in Major League Wrestling (MLW) and other promotions.

Taking to Twitter/X, he expressed his gratitude for NJPW and thanked the promotion for providing him with an opportunity.

"THANK YOU @njpwglobal THANK YOU SAN JOSE THANK YOU @azucarRoc FOR MAKING IT HAPPEN LOVE & RESPECT #FATU," wrote Fatu.

Check out Fatu's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Jacob Fatu is open to signing with WWE

Jacob Fatu has admitted that he is open to signing with WWE. Fatu's family members, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos, are currently signed to the company.

Speaking with MuscleManMalcolm, Fatu discussed his family's history in WWE. He stated that he would "absolutely" sign with the Stamford-based company if he was presented with the chance to.

Fatu said:

"I mean, to be on WWE, we gotta think about the history. All my family’s been there. If I ever had the chance to go there, absolutely, I would love to go there. But mind you, it’s more than just that. I’m responsible for seven mouths, and for eight. I’m responsible for eight people living and breathing, my wife and my kids. Like I said, I really function with everybody. You ain’t heard nobody say one bad thing about me backstage with the boys because I don’t get down like that."

Expand Tweet

In 2020, Roman Reigns formed The Bloodline with Paul Heyman. The faction dominated WWE, with Reigns holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and The Usos holding the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

It remains to be seen if Fatu potentially ends up signing with WWE or any other major promotion.

Are you a fan of Jacob Fatu? Sound off in the comment section below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here