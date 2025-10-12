Jacob Fatu sends a message to Bayley one day after WWE Crown Jewel 2025

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 12, 2025 17:28 GMT
Jacob Fatu, Bayley (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Jacob Fatu, Bayley [Image credits: WWE.com]

Jacob Fatu sent a message to Bayley on social media. Fatu and The Role Model are currently on different brands, but share a common bond in the form of the San Jose Sharks.

Bayley and Fatu were both absent from the WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Premium Live Event. However, the WWE Universe in Australia had the chance of witnessing Fatu live during the go-home episode of SmackDown. Meanwhile, Bayley will team up with Lyra Valkyria on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW to face the Judgment Day duo of Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez in Perth.

On X/Twitter, Jacob Fatu reacted to his customized San Jose Sharks' shirt. He also tagged Bayley in his message.

"YAYYYARRREEEEAAAA STAND UP!!! WELCOME TO THE BAY THE HOME OF @itsBayleyWWE NORCAL!!!" Fatu wrote.

Check out Fatu's tweet below:

Rikishi spoke about Jacob Fatu's absence from WWE TV

Jacob Fatu had been absent for quite some time before returning to WWE SmackDown recently, where he set his sights on Drew McIntyre. The two will cross paths on next week's episode of the blue brand.

Speaking on the Off The Top podcast, Rikishi claimed that he wasn't happy with the way WWE had been booking his nephew:

"This kid [Jacob Fatu] here, as far as the talent that he has in and out to squared circle, and again, I've always said this from the beginning, that if you book Jacob with the right people, you're gonna get money out this kid here. Because the thing that he does in the ring, I still don't think that they have booked him with the right people and light gasoline up behind him to really push this thing to make it work. It's just been this little tease. We see Jacob's skills. We see his talent. We see his popularity is just catching on fire. … Like you can see the top of the hill, but you ain't got over yet. You know what I mean? Like I don't even think he on the porch yet. He should be in the house having some sweet tea by now."

Fatu has also teased the idea of him challenging for the Undisputed WWE Championship after crossing paths with Cody Rhodes in a backstage segment in the Perth edition of SmackDown.

Edited by Soumik Datta
