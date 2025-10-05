Triple H under fire for top WWE star's booking; Bloodline legend voices concern: "We see his talent"

A real-life member of The Bloodline has voiced his concern about a top WWE star's booking under Triple H. The disappointment came from an unexplained absence on television.

Jacob Fatu was off from WWE TV from August 15 until his return two weeks ago on SmackDown, attacking Drew McIntyre. Fatu was not inactive and was even part of the company's Road to Clash in Paris tour. He also wrestled a couple of dark matches on SmackDown before coming back on September 26.

On the latest episode of the Off The Top podcast, Rikishi discussed The Samoan Werewolf's absence from television. He was not happy with the way WWE has been booking his nephew. He thought that Fatu would have been a bigger star by now instead of teasing what he can do in the ring.

"This kid here, as far as the talent that he has in and out to squared circle, and again, I've always said this from the beginning, that if you book Jacob with the right people, you're gonna get money out this kid here. Because the thing that he does in the ring, I still don't think that they have booked him with the right people and light gasoline up behind him to really push this thing to make it work. It's just been this little tease. We see Jacob's skills. We see his talent. We see his popularity is just catching on fire. … Like you can see the top of the hill, but you ain't got over yet. You know what I mean? Like I don't even think he on the porch yet. He should be in the house having some sweet tea by now," Rikishi said.

Rikishi was also critical of Solo Sikoa's booking during his reign as United States Champion. The Hall of Famer has always backed up his family on his platform.

WWE could add Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel: Perth

Jacob Fatu attacked Drew McIntyre in his return to WWE television two weeks ago. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that Fatu vs. McIntyre could get added to the Crown Jewel: Perth match card.

The current match card only has four matches with less than a week before the PLE in Australia. The typical match card under Triple outside of the Big 4 has had at least five to six matches.

