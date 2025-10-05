3 Potential WWE debuts at Crown Jewel 2025

By Mohammad Bilal
Modified Oct 05, 2025 12:20 GMT
WWE Crown Jewel PLE will take place on October 11, 2025 in Perth, Australia. [Photo credit: WWE.com]
WWE Crown Jewel 2025 PLE is just six days away. The marquee event will take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on October 11, 2025. The event is going to be a memorable one because it will be John Cena's final appearance in Australia before his official WWE retirement. The Champ will go one-on-one against The Phenomenal, AJ Styles.

Similarly, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will square off against Seth Rollins for the Crown Jewel ring. Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer will also clash against WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton for the ring.

Since it's a coveted WWE event, it cannot be without any surprises. There can be a few debuts of some potential free agents also. In this listicle, we will list three wrestlers who could potentially make their WWE debuts.

#3 Zilla Fatu

Son of late WWE legend, Umaga, Zilla Fatu, is expected to make a big WWE debut soon. He is rumored to have signed WWE's Independent program last year. The 26-year-old superstar has been wrestling at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling (ROW) promotion and has made a lasting impression there. In fact, Booker T has himself said that he would like to see Zilla Fatu someday in WWE.

His debut at the Stamford-based promotion is expected to happen this year, and it can happen at Crown Jewel PLE. The Samoan clan wrestler can open his WWE innings by joining the OG Bloodline and helping Roman Reigns against the likes of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

#2 Joe Hendry

Although Joe Hendry has already appeared at big WWE events like WrestleMania 41 and Royal Rumble 2025, he is yet to make an official WWE debut. Hendry is currently a TNA superstar, and the appearances he has been making in WWE were part of the crossover deal with TNA.

However, what came as a surprise, though, was the fan reception he got. This led many to believe that the former TNA World Champion may soon be headed to WWE. His contract with TNA is expected to expire later this year. But who knows that it might have already expired, and the fans in Australia can witness Joe Hendry making his official WWE debut at Crown Jewel.

#1 Danhausen

He is another AEW talent who could make his WWE debut at Crown Jewel PLE. Danhausen signed with AEW in 2022, and his last appearance came at the World's End event in 2023. Since then, the 35-year-old superstar hasn't made any appearances at the promotion.

There have been reports that WWE was interested in signing Danhausen. His contract with AEW had expired in February this year, but it was extended after adding injury time. So, he might have already signed the contract with WWE, and may well appear at Crown Jewel PLE.

Mohammad Bilal

Mohammad Bilal

Mohammed Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.

Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers.

Edited by Mohammad Bilal
