WWE Crown Jewel 2025 PLE is just six days away. The marquee event will take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on October 11, 2025. The event is going to be a memorable one because it will be John Cena's final appearance in Australia before his official WWE retirement. The Champ will go one-on-one against The Phenomenal, AJ Styles. Similarly, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will square off against Seth Rollins for the Crown Jewel ring. Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer will also clash against WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton for the ring.Since it's a coveted WWE event, it cannot be without any surprises. There can be a few debuts of some potential free agents also. In this listicle, we will list three wrestlers who could potentially make their WWE debuts.#3 Zilla Fatu Son of late WWE legend, Umaga, Zilla Fatu, is expected to make a big WWE debut soon. He is rumored to have signed WWE's Independent program last year. The 26-year-old superstar has been wrestling at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling (ROW) promotion and has made a lasting impression there. In fact, Booker T has himself said that he would like to see Zilla Fatu someday in WWE. His debut at the Stamford-based promotion is expected to happen this year, and it can happen at Crown Jewel PLE. The Samoan clan wrestler can open his WWE innings by joining the OG Bloodline and helping Roman Reigns against the likes of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.#2 Joe HendryAlthough Joe Hendry has already appeared at big WWE events like WrestleMania 41 and Royal Rumble 2025, he is yet to make an official WWE debut. Hendry is currently a TNA superstar, and the appearances he has been making in WWE were part of the crossover deal with TNA. However, what came as a surprise, though, was the fan reception he got. This led many to believe that the former TNA World Champion may soon be headed to WWE. His contract with TNA is expected to expire later this year. But who knows that it might have already expired, and the fans in Australia can witness Joe Hendry making his official WWE debut at Crown Jewel.#1 DanhausenHe is another AEW talent who could make his WWE debut at Crown Jewel PLE. Danhausen signed with AEW in 2022, and his last appearance came at the World's End event in 2023. Since then, the 35-year-old superstar hasn't made any appearances at the promotion. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThere have been reports that WWE was interested in signing Danhausen. His contract with AEW had expired in February this year, but it was extended after adding injury time. So, he might have already signed the contract with WWE, and may well appear at Crown Jewel PLE.