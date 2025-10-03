4 WWE Superstars who could be Roman Reigns’ new Right Hand Man except Jimmy Uso

Roman Reigns' return on last week's WWE RAW has seemingly kick-started another chapter in The Bloodline saga. The OTC assisted The Usos to score a major victory over Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a Tornado Tag Team Match. Reigns continued to attack the heel duo after the bout was over and shared a moment with Jey Uso.

The Head of the Table was seen praising and validating The YEET Master's recent attitude shift, while Jimmy Uso stood there, not pleased with Reigns' influence on his twin. Big Jim has been against Jey's recent behavior and has confronted him several times.

That said, now that Reigns is back, he and Jey Uso could form a new version of The Bloodline, something that Jimmy may not want any part of. The OTC is seemingly grooming Jey to be his successor to carry the family's legacy forward.

Since Jimmy Uso may not join this potential group, here are four WWE Superstars who could be Roman Reigns' Right Hand Man, a role that Jey Uso played before:

#4. Talla Tonga

Talla Tonga made his televised debut at Night of Champions earlier this year. The giant helped Solo Sikoa dethrone Jacob Fatu as United States Champion, allying with The Street Champion and joining the group that was later dubbed 'MFT.' While his debut was a big deal when it happened, the former Hikuleo has failed to generate any momentum since.

Therefore, given his impressive physical attributes and his ties to The Bloodline, Roman Reigns may bring him over to RAW as a part of his new alliance. This potential move could revitalize Talla Tonga's career.

#3. Roman Reigns could bring Zilla Fatu to WWE

While Zilla Fatu has not been signed to WWE as of now, he has impressed everyone with his run on the independent circuit. The young star has been trained by Booker T, and many believe he could be an asset to the global juggernaut.

If Roman Reigns is on the verge of establishing a new potential faction, now could be the perfect time to bring Zilla to the Stamford-based promotion and introduce him as The OTC's Right Hand Man.

#2. Lance Anoa'i

Lance Anoa'i reportedly signed with WWE in 2024, but has yet to make his debut. The 33-year-old has made sporadic appearances in the company before, but has yet to have a proper run.

Therefore, if Roman Reigns is looking for a Right Hand Man for a potential new version of The Bloodline, he could give Lance Anoa'i the spotlight. Debuting alongside veterans such as Reigns and Jey could instantly turn Lance into a major player.

#1. Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu's singles career following his split from Solo Sikoa has arguably failed to live up to the hype. The Samoan Werewolf recently went on a brief hiatus before returning on last week's SmackDown, where he confronted Drew McIntyre.

Reigns knows exactly how dangerous Fatu is. Therefore, he may feel that The Samoan Werewolf's potential is being wasted on the blue brand. Hence, The OTC could bring Jacob Fatu to RAW as the Right Hand Man of the potential new version of The Bloodline.

