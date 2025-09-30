3 Signs Jimmy Uso will betray Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

On this week's RAW, Roman Reigns made his first appearance since being taken out by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris. The OTC interfered during the Tornado Tag Team Match between The Usos and The Vision members, helping his cousins win.

After the bout, Reigns reunited with Jey Uso, as Jimmy looked on from the side, not pleased with how his twin has been influenced by Reigns lately. The YEET Master has decided to focus on his family's legacy and winning world championships, rather than worrying about being a team player.

The recent attitude change of Jey hasn't sat well with Jimmy, who has called him out on several occasions. Big Jim's opinion about Reigns evidently doesn't align with Jey's, and for good reason. The OTC's immense popularity among the WWE Universe may have masked who he truly is: a tyrant.

While Jey might not feel that way, Jimmy seemingly does. Therefore, Big Jim could turn on his fellow OG Bloodline stablemates, and here are three signs hinting at the same:

#3. Jimmy Uso was ignored by Roman Reigns and Jey Uso in the closing moments of RAW

Roman Reigns' return allowed The Usos to pick up a major win over Breakker and Reed on RAW. The OTC made sure The Vision members paid for what they did to him at Clash in Paris last month, as he brutally attacked the heel duo during the bout and even after it.

Following this, Reigns turned to Jey Uso, hyping him up and validating his recent attitude shift. Amid this, Jimmy Uso was completely left out, as he watched the OTC share a moment with his twin.

As mentioned above, Jimmy has taken issue with how Jey has been acting like Reigns lately. With The Head of the Table back, The YEET Master is likely to double down on his recent behavior. In an attempt to stop this, Big Jim may betray Reigns and Jey in the coming weeks.

#2. Jimmy Uso has not been rewarded for his loyalty toward Roman Reigns

When Jey Uso left the OG Bloodline and moved to RAW to pursue a singles career after SummerSlam 2023, Jimmy stayed with his cousin. Big Jim remained with his family members until he was kicked out by Solo Sikoa following WrestleMania 40.

However, despite Jimmy's loyalty, Roman Reigns has favored Jey to be his successor. This might further increase Big Jim's disdain toward the OTC, leading to him turning on his former OG Bloodline stablemates.

#1. WWE may be planning another Bloodline Civil War

To prevent Roman Reigns from further corrupting Jey, Jimmy Uso may decide to take the matter into his own hands and beat some sense into his twin. However, Big Jim alone stands no chance against the team of the OTC and The YEET Master.

Therefore, Jimmy's former tag team partner and real-life Bloodline member, Jacob Fatu, could move to RAW to side with Big Jim, leading to another Bloodline Civil War.

