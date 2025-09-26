Major star is returning to WWE - Reports

A major star is returning to WWE, according to reports. Over the last few months, a few big names have made their way back to the company, and another star could join them.

Former WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu has not featured prominently on WWE programming after losing to Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam in a Steel Cage match. This has led many fans to question whether his momentum has been derailed and if the company plans to use him in the immediate future.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Dave Meltzer provided an update on Fatu's return to WWE. He noted that the Samoan Werewolf will be back in the promotion "imminently."

This will come as good news for his fans who want to see him in action regularly. He was last seen in WWE during an episode of SmackDown at the end of August.

Fatu has turned into a big star in a short span of time in WWE. After joining Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline, he got over with his raw athleticism.

At WrestleMania 41, he won the U.S. Championship after beating LA Knight, winning his first singles Title in WWE. His popularity soared, and he eventually broke away from Sikoa and The Bloodline, turning into a babyface.

WWE sees Jacob Fatu as a future star

A couple of months ago, WON reported that WWE plans to build Bron Breakker, Rhea Ripley, and Jacob Fatu as main event talent and eventually replace the current crop of top stars such as Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.

It was also recently reported that WWE views Fatu as someone who is in the company for a long run.

Jacob Fatu's imminent return to WWE will be an interesting development. He could go after the U.S. Championship, currently held by Sami Zayn, or continue his feud with Solo Sikoa.

